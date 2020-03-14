Prodisee Pantry cancels all volunteer activities and Tuesday’s Food Distribution

Unedited press release from Prodisee Pantry
Prodisee Pantry is cancelling all volunteer activities. Prodisee Pantry’s Tuesday Morning Food Distribution on March 17, 2020 has been cancelled.
This decision was not made lightly, but we are following the lead of Governor Ivy. But, it was made in the interest of the health and safety of our community.
Further information about our Emergency Operations will follow in the next few days. Thank you for sharing this closing with the public.
