Prodisee Pantry balances volunteer social distancing with prepping for 2nd mass distribution

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — While the amount of families in need grows – the number of volunteers who can help at Prodisee Pantry is shrinking.

This isn’t for lack of effort or willingness, but due to social distancing constraints.

“We’re doing our very best to function with only a few volunteers to do a very big job,” said Executive Director Deann Servos.

On Wednesday evening, a skeleton crew was inside Prodisee Pantry’s facility working to fill hundreds of bags of food. Last Tuesday, the organization doled out nearly 950 food units to families in Baldwin County. Now, they’re getting ready for round two.

They adjusted their workflow to meet the “6-feet-apart” requirements. So instead of having an assembly line where everyone places a certain item in a bag before passing it down to the next person – each volunteer filled their own bags entirely. All volunteers wore gloves the whole time, and remained 6 feet apart as they moved from pile to pile.

“Right now with the social distancing it’s proven to be a little challenging, but we’re gonna make it work,” said Volunteer Special Project Leader Debbie Nolen.

The next mass drive thru distribution is Tuesday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. You need to bring a photo i.d. and proof of residence in Baldwin County.

