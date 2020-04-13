BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry announced that due to the Highway 31 road expansion project there is a change in location for food distribution.

Prodisee Pantry states that all families who seek food assistance must now go to Spanish Fort High School.

The next essential distribution will be Tuesday April 14, 2020 from 9 AM to Noon.

The Full Press Release can be read below:

Prodisee Pantry announces changes to Mass Emergency Food Distribution due to Highway 31 road construction Contacts: Deann Servos, Executive Director, Prodisee Pantry 251-626-1720 office, 251-610-1174 cell Eddie Tyler, Superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools, 251-250-8267 Anthony Sampson, Director of Prevention and Support, Baldwin County Public Schools, 251-250-8267 ALL BALDWIN COUNTY FAMILIES SEEKING FOOD ASSISTANCE MUST NOW GO TO SPANISH FORT HIGH SCHOOL. The Highway 31 road expansion project has reached the stretch of roadway in front of Prodisee Pantry and will impact our Mass Emergency Food Distributions. As a safety measure, Prodisee Pantry is working hand in hand with the Baldwin County Public Schools, local law enforcement, and others to CONTINUE our critical operations during the COVID-19 Pandemic. ALL BALDWIN COUNTY FAMILIES SEEKING FOOD ASSISTANCE MUST NOW GO TO SPANISH FORT HIGH SCHOOL. Superintendent Eddie Tyler has agreed to allow Prodisee Pantry to use Spanish Fort High School as a staging area for cars in line for food assistance. SAFETY is our number one concern for the community and for our volunteers. Prodisee Pantry has anticipated that a minimum of 800 cars will be funneled through both the Spanish Fort High School parking lot and Prodisee Pantry’s parking lot during our next essential distribution on Tuesday, April 14th from 9 am to Noon. A gentle reminder that Prodisee Pantry’s Mass Emergency Food Distributions are for Baldwin County residents only. We ask families seeking food provide a photo id, proof they live in Baldwin County and patience with the distribution process. Prodisee Pantry wants to thank our long-term partners; Baldwin County Public Schools for their willingness to help us, and to the Spanish Fort Police Department, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department and Baldwin County Emergency Management for their support. Together we will continue to provide food and hope to our neighbors in need, particularly during this difficult and uncertain time caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Prodisee Pantry

