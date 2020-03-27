Prichard Preparatory School teacher coming up with clever ways to stay in touch with her students

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers all across the Gulf Coast are missing their students during the coronavirus crisis. Now, going into week three with no school, teachers are thinking of clever ways to stay in touch with their students and sending uplifting messages.

Well, this is a very uncertain time for many across the country. Especially for our grade school students just wanting to be kids. That’s why one teacher and many across the Port City are doing all that they can to make sure their students know that they are loved and make sure that they are ready for the next grade level.

For Prichard Preparatory School Pre-K teacher Mrs. Leatha Kendrick.

“I miss them and I just want everything to be the same for them, be normal for them. As you can hear them behind me this is normal for them,” said Mrs. Kendrick.

Her students are her world. And this time away from them has been quite difficult, to say the least.

Still remaining as present as she can through phone calls and facetime. Mrs. Kendrick tells News Five’s Amber Grigley, that wasn’t enough for her. So she decided to take it up a notch.

“I contacted their parents and said ‘hey, this is what I need to do and I was was that okay and they jumped right on it,” said Mrs. Kendrick.

So she jumped in her car and went to each of her students’ homes to surprise them and send them love during this time.

“Christian was on a bike. He got off that bike in the middle of the street and yelled ‘my teacher,” said Travia Williams.

“I told her that she had a surprise and when she saw Mrs. Kendrick, she just screamed and ran towards Mrs. Kendrick,” said Tawanna Meggs.

“They were kind of at first like this is weird, but then they were so excited. Because we were doing something that we’ve never done before and they love doing things they’ve never done before,” said Mrs. Kendrick.

Of course, they still maintain social distancing. But Mrs. Kendrick said she can’t thank her parents enough for being on board and allowing her to make the most out of this.

“Just be patient and take it day by day. They’ll understand. Just love on them. They’ll be okay,” said Sakara King.

Only time will tell how long we will have to continue ‘social-distancing’. But Mrs. Kendrick said she has no doubt in her mind that her students are ready for Kindergarten.

