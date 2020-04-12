One man shot on Stovall St. as Prichard police enforce social distancing guidelines, curfew

UPDATE (10:23 P.M.) — News 5 has received confirmation from the family of one man shot on Stovall St.

PRICHARD Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police were on the scene of Hwy 45, just south of I-65 to enforce social distancing guidelines and curfew.

News 5 viewers reported a block party, violating CDC guidelines, happening near that area.

However, police have not confirmed if these incidents were connected.

Alabama’s curfew starts at 10 p.m. but large gatherings are prohibited regardless.

