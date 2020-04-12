UPDATE (10:23 P.M.) — News 5 has received confirmation from the family of one man shot on Stovall St.
PRICHARD Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police were on the scene of Hwy 45, just south of I-65 to enforce social distancing guidelines and curfew.
News 5 viewers reported a block party, violating CDC guidelines, happening near that area.
However, police have not confirmed if these incidents were connected.
Alabama’s curfew starts at 10 p.m. but large gatherings are prohibited regardless.
LATEST STORIES:
- One man shot on Stovall St. as Prichard police enforce social distancing guidelines, curfew
- WEATHER AWARE: Severe weather likely tomorrow
- Department of Labor calling unemployment applicants from private numbers
- Local Mobile resident to celebrate Easter, 50th anniversary of Apollo 13 by feeding healthcare workers in spaceship vehicle
- Easter Sunday services to be held online