Prichard’s Personnel Board approves hazard pay for first responders

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Hazard pay for the City of Prichard’s first responders was approved by the Prichard’s Personnel Board Tuesday, April 7.
The hazard pay will compensate first responders at a rate of time and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.
The pay will start immediately and will be applied retroactively to the date of the City Council resolution, March 19, 2020
