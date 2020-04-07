Prichard’s Personnel Board approves hazard pay for first responders

Coronavirus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Hazard pay for the City of Prichard’s first responders was approved by the Prichard’s Personnel Board Tuesday, April 7.

The hazard pay will compensate first responders at a rate of time and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

The pay will start immediately and will be applied retroactively to the date of the City Council resolution, March 19, 2020

