Prichard City Council hosting forum on COVID-19

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard City Council has announced plans to host a “Community Coronavirus Forum.”

It’s set to to take place Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m.

Council’s goal is to “educated community on the Status of the Virus and what to do to prevent and contain the virus in our community. “

Panel members include Prichard City Council, the Mobile County Board of Health, Franklin Clinic, Prichard Water and Sewer, and others.

Panel discussion to be held and Q&A session to follow.

Doors will open at 3:30.

