President Trump tours vaccine lab at National Institutes of Health

Coronavirus

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Tuesday.

The president spoke to researchers about work being done to create a coronavirus vaccine.

President Trump also asked Dr. Anthony Fauci with the NIH about care for people who are already infected and sick.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories