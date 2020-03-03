President Trump tours vaccine lab at National Institutes of Health

President Trump toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Tuesday.
The president spoke to researchers about work being done to create a coronavirus vaccine.
President Trump also asked Dr. Anthony Fauci with the NIH about care for people who are already infected and sick.
