DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) - As concerns about the coronavirus continue to build, area college students studying abroad are being asked to return to the United States. At the end of February, eight students at St. Norbert College studying in Italy - labeled as a Warning Level 3 location by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - were recalled "out of an abundance of caution and consistent with our duty of care," according to the school.

"I understand the precaution and our safety is important, it’s just very unfortunate to have to come home," says MariJo Lesatz, a junior at St. Norbert College who is currently studying abroad at John Cabot University in Rome. "I have wanted to study abroad since middle school and I have saved up for it, and now it is being taken away from me."