TAMPA, Fl. (CNN Newsource) — President Trump says he is declaring Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer.
In a tweet the President said:
“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. ….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”
The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. Trump’s announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.
LATEST STORIES:
- Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows
- Heidi Klum, husband, say they’re sick and are awaiting results of coronavirus test
- Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
- President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
- City of Fort Walton Beach Temporarily Closes Public Facilities