President Trump declares COVID-19 pandemic major disaster in Alabama

Sunday, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Alabama.

As part of the declaration, the president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the assistance includes federal funding for emergency protective measures, available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations.

March 30, 2020 President Donald J. Trump Approves Alabama Disaster Declaration

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.



Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Alabama impacted by COVID-19.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Gracia B. Szczech as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.



