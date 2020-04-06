President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Unedited press release from the Office of Mississippi Gov. Reeves

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced his request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government has been approved. The declaration makes available additional federal assets and resources to aid Mississippi’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Reeves sent a letter to President Trump on April 1 requesting the disaster declaration.

“I’m truly grateful for President Trump approving Mississippi’s request to support our people and ease the burden of COVID-19. These resources will reinforce our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the virus and help us emerge stronger than ever. Our continued partnership and collaboration with the Trump Administration will be critical as we deploy every resource available to protect the health and well-being of all Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Public assistance is now available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas across Mississippi impacted by COVID-19 beginning on January 20, 2020.

The disaster declaration will provide Mississippians access to expanded mental healthcare, supplement the efforts of tribal healthcare workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Mississippians, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19, and more.

