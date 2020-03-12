President, businesses making moves to help pay workers impacted by COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump, Congress, and individual corporations are working to make sure employees impacted by COVID-19 will still receive a paycheck.

This impacts hourly workers in particular, primarily in the retail and restaurant industries, where if you don’t make your shift – you don’t get paid.

Some big-name companies that operate here along the Gulf Coast who have tailored their policies to accommodate coronavirus concerns include, but aren’t limited to, McDonald’s, Walmart, Uber, Lyft and Darden Restaurants – which manages Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse.

Darden Restaurants implemented its first sick-leave policy for hourly restaurant employees.

Uber says drivers will be financially compensated for up to 14 days. Lyft says they will provide funds, but did not go into further detail.

Walmart will give employees infected or ordered to quarantine up to two weeks of pay. Additional sick leave pay may apply, depending on the case.

McDonald’s will offer two weeks of pay if a worker must go under quarantine. This is only being offered at corporate locations.

When President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus Wednesday night, he announced his plans to combat these concerns.

“To ensure working Americans impacted by the virus can stay home without fear of financial hardship I will soon take emergency action which is unprecedented to provide financial relief,” he said. “This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus.”

