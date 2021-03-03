President Biden blasts Mississippi governor for “Neanderthal thinking” on rollback of COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – President Joe Biden criticized the decisions by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to lift coronavirus restrictions in their states, according to the Washington Post.

“Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference,” Biden said on Wednesday. “We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. … The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking — that, ‘In the meantime, everything’s fine. Take off your mask. Forget it.’ It still matters.”

The president said it’s critical that state leaders “follow the science” and that Americans continue to wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.

Gov. Reeves responded to the president’s comments. He said on Twitter, “President Biden said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is ‘Neanderthal thinking.’ Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

In Mississippi, the governor’s order will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. on March 3, 2021, and stay in effect until March 31.

Mississippians are encouraged, though not ordered, to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. K-12 schools will still require a mask where social distancing is not possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50% capacity and 25% maximum seating capacity inside. Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating is now increased to 50%.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) guidance still necessitates the use of masks and other measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission in healthcare settings.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus urged Mississippians to continue wearing face masks, wash their hands and continue to social distance.