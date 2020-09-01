Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19 after co-workers throw surprise baby shower

ANÁPOLIS, Brazil – A pregnant teacher in Brazil died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19 during a surprise baby shower thrown by co-workers, her brother told Globo.

Camila Graciano, 31, was eight months into a high-risk pregnancy before the party, and had been staying inside as much as possible to avoid getting sick.

Her brother, Daniel Hélio Ambrósio, told Globo a woman who attended the party in Anápolis had no symptoms at the time, but later fell sick and notified all of the attendees. “Unfortunately, my sister was one of the people who were infected,” Ambrósio said.

Graciano’s family struggled to find an open hospital bed for Graciano, but ultimately placed her in a specialist COVID-19 maternity ward Aug. 19. She gave birth at Santa Casa hospital via an emergency cesarean section. The baby was born prematurely but is reportedly otherwise healthy.

According to a hospital statement, Graciano had a history of hypertension, diabetes and obesity, but her family never gave up hope.

“After the birth, my sister showed significant improvement,” Ambrósio said. “The doctors even sent us a message saying, ‘Listen, have faith, because her lungs are improving, the heartbeat is improving (and) her blood pressure is improving.”

Graciano’s health, however, ultimately worsened and she was pronounced dead Aug. 22.

Brazil has recorded over 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 128,000 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

