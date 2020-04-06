Pre-screening for Baldwin County COVID-19 testing begins Monday, testing begins Tuesday

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — We don’t know how much of a demand there will be but we know a need exists. Like everything else, it’s best to call ahead first.
COVID-19 testing pre-screening will begin today. This is done over the phone. The testing itself begins Tuesday, April 7th from 10 am to 2 pm at the public health department clinic in Robertsdale.
The address of the facility is 23280 Gilbert Dr., which is just off Highway 90.
Health officials say you must first call for a pre-screening and appointment. That phone number is (251) 947-1910.
Baldwin County is one of 10 counties in the southwestern region. All counties will have testing.
LATEST STORIES:
- 100 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,738 total cases with 51 deaths
- Mobile woman finishes her “Quarantine Chronicles”
- Drone images show stark difference between shut-down and essential businesses this weekend
- Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
- Florida Gov. DeSantis to issue executive order to waive tax collection of small business loans issued under Federal stimulus bill