Pre-screening for Baldwin County COVID-19 testing begins Monday, testing begins Tuesday

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — We don’t know how much of a demand there will be but we know a need exists. Like everything else, it’s best to call ahead first.

COVID-19 testing pre-screening will begin today. This is done over the phone. The testing itself begins Tuesday, April 7th from 10 am to 2 pm at the public health department clinic in Robertsdale.

The address of the facility is 23280 Gilbert Dr., which is just off Highway 90.

Health officials say you must first call for a pre-screening and appointment. That phone number is (251) 947-1910.

Baldwin County is one of 10 counties in the southwestern region. All counties will have testing.

