Prayers continue for local church group stranded in Holy Land quarantine, church services proceed as scheduled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Sunday and that means church service for a lot of people. Services at 3 Circle Church locations will continue despite more than a dozen of their members stranded in the Holy Land. According to a post late Saturday, 3 Circle Church continues to ask people to pray for the group. It says they already prepared for the group to be away through March 12, which was the plan originally.

The post says they continue to wait for test results in Bethlehem and so far none of the group seems ill. The church post says the group even had a taste of home, Popeye’s fried chicken, for one of their meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida