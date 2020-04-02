‘Postcards from Quarantine’ looks to send support to those who are isolated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Contemporary Arts Center is using local artists’ talents to send some support to those who are at high-risk and isolated from the outside world.

“Postcards from Quarantine” is a project they’ve started to help local artists as well as those who are extremely isolated during this pandemic.

They hope it not only helps local artists but also people who may be feeling a little lonely right now.

“Who are already isolated by this, but are extra isolated because they can’t be visited by their grandkids, and they’re high-risk groups,” said Elizabeth Elliott, the executive director/curator for the Alabama Contemporary Arts Center.

The project calls for artists to create a postcard with the theme “we’re all in this together.”

10 artists’ designs will be chosen to be featured on the postcards. The artists will each be paid $150 for their designs.

“It’s definitely a way for artists to interpret and do what they do best, which is make what we’re all feeling and thinking visible and create meaning out of it,” said Elliott.

The Alabama Contemporary Arts Center is also asking for people to sign up to be pen pals.

“For every one pen pal we get to sign up, we can send 10 postcards,” said Elliott.

The cards will be sent out to people who are extra isolated during this time, and in high-risk groups, like those living in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and senior homes.

“We’re told that there’s over 1200 living in just senior living facilities in Mobile. So that’s a big population that doesn’t have any other connection to the outside world right now,” said Elliott.

Artists have until April 6th to submit their designs.

Pen pals have longer to sign up.

