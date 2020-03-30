Porky Pig reminds everyone to ‘Stay Home Folks’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mark Aaron (That’s Art Folks)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A local cartoonist joined forces with voice actor Bob Bergen to remind everyone to stay home.

Mark Aaron, of “That’s Art Folks”, said he drew the picture of the “Looney Tunes” character Porky Pig and as “a sort of PSA to tell people to stay home and stay safe.”

Aaron said he then reached out to Bob Bergen, the voice actor of Porky and asked him if he’d voice the line “Stay Home Folks,” and play on Porky’s famous “That’s All Folks.”

Together they made this:

“To everyone working from home–you’re doing the right thing. To those who can’t, PLEASE stay safe. We can get through this,” Aaron said.

You can find more work from Aaron on Instagram or Twitter @thatsartfolks. You can follow Bob Bergen on Instagram or Twitter @bobbergen.

*The video is made for entertainment purposes only, no copyright infringement intended. All characters and music are trademarks of Warner Bros. animation.

What others are reading:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Coronavirus Cancellations

    Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

    CDC Info on COVID-19

    References and Links

    *Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
    Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
    Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

    Latest Videos

    More Video

    More Local News

    More Mobile County
    More Baldwin County
    More Northwest Florida

    Trending Stories

    Trending Stories