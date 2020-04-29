Pop-up, drive-in movie theater coming to Pensacola Fairgrounds this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fairgrounds — now just an empty parking lot — will be turned into a drive-in movie theater this weekend.

Starting Friday, The Pop Up Movie Tour, founded by Michael Silver, will be showing family-friendly movies throughout the weekend.

The movies will be shown on a 25-foot wide screen and a 35-foot wide screen. Smaller cars will not be parked behind big trucks, Silver said, so everyone will have a good spot to see the movie. Guests will tune into a FM radio station to hear the movie’s audio.

Silver, who is in the entertainment business, said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he lost about $200,000 worth of college events that were supposed to happen in April.

“So I had the idea of how can we do a socially distance event?” Silver said. “How can we provide entertainment when there’s nothing else? What can I do? How can I pivot? How can I survive?”

Silver said he reached out to people he knew in the outdoor movie entertainment business and got to work. After hard work, the Pop Up Movie Tour was born.

On show days, guests will drive in to the fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway, and be directed where to park. A ticket attendant will scan their ticket, which is sent to guests’ mobile device, through the window.

Tickets start around $25 per car.

Silver says he plans to continue the entertainment business after the pandemic as well. There are plans to bring the event to Mobile and Fort Walton Beach.

Silver said he hopes the event will give people hope. He’s even asked businesses to send him messages they’d like to show on the screen for free.

“I want messages of hope. I want people to come here and be able to have entertainment privately in public,” Silver said. “It just makes me feel good to be doing a family-friendly event that so many people are thanking us for doing.”

You can find more information on tickets and movie titles here:

http://thepopupmovietour.com/get-tickets/