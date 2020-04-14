Poarch Creek Indians produce lifesaving COVID-19 supplies

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians announced Tuesday that a company the Tribe owns, Muskogee Technology, started producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Muskogee Technology’s President and CEO, Westly L. Woodruff, released the following quote:

“Muskogee Technology is always looking for new paths to help. We are honored to serve and do what we can during this pandemic. I am proud we have the agility to refocus our equipment, workforce, and other vital resources critically needed to assist our healthcare communities during these trying times.”

The equipment will be provided to Baptist Health Care. Baptist’s CEO and President Mark Faulkner said:

“We are thankful Muskogee Technology can shift their production to gowns for our doctors, nurses and team members. COVID-19 has changed the health care landscape and as we work to provide care to our patients and others we serve, we are grateful this local company can partner with us in this way.”

Muskogee Technology delivered its first batch of gowns yesterday. Woodruff began working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) upon learning of the shortage of PPE necessary to combat COVID-19. In addition to saving lives by stepping up for the healthcare communities, Muskogee Technology is able to retain its 77 employees.







