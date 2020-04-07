Poarch Band of Creek Indians donate $1 million to Atmore hospital

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have donated $1 million to Atmore Community Hospital. The donation will provide funding that the hospital urgently needs to replace vital equipment such as a CT scan, ultrasound imaging and new hospital beds.

“Additionally, funding from the Tribe will help the hospital meet added expenses and staffing needs associated with collecting samples for testing and caring for patients potentially affected by the Covid-19 virus,” a press release said in part.

View the full press release here.

LATEST HEADLINES: