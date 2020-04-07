Poarch Band of Creek Indians donate $1 million to Atmore hospital

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have donated $1 million to Atmore Community Hospital. The donation will provide funding that the hospital urgently needs to replace vital equipment such as a CT scan, ultrasound imaging and new hospital beds.

“Additionally, funding from the Tribe will help the hospital meet added expenses and staffing needs associated with collecting samples for testing and caring for patients potentially affected by the Covid-19 virus,” a press release said in part.

View the full press release here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories