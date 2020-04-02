Playing an instrument can bring you peace in time of chaos

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- There are many things that you can do at home to keep you and your children occupied and music is one of them. Now might be the right time to pick up that instrument that you always wanted to teach yourself to play!

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Derek Driskell, instructor at the Full Scale School of Music at Azalea City Arts, about the online lessons they are offering.

“Most people say they don’t have the gift or the talent but as a teacher I really don’t buy that most the time,” Derek said. “I think any kid or adult can learn an instrument and I encourage them to do so.”

They are following social distancing orders and are now offering their lessons online through FaceTime or Zoom. He explained how important it is to keep practicing as well as how beneficial and soothing playing an instrument can be.

“I think it can definitely bring peace and comfort that’s why I sharing so many videos,” he explained.

There are numerous online resources that will get you playing in no time. Youtube is always a great source with song and technique tutorials. Justin Guitar is also a great website that will get you playing in no time!

