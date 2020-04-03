Plastic barriers, X’s on the ground: How retailers are adapting to social distancing restrictions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you haven’t run errands in a week – your next shopping trip may look much different.

Essential retailers that are allowed to stay open are experiencing a new normal. We took a look at a few locations on the Eastern Shore that are ramping up safety measures.

At the Daphne Walmart, employees are stationed outside making sure no one walks in through the “Exit” door. There is also a line with cones set up outside. If it gets too full inside, shoppers will have to wait to get in. There are signs around the cones telling everyone to stand 6 feet apart.

The Lowe’s in Malbis is doing something we haven’t really seen yet. Clear barriers are set up at the registers to separate employees from customers.

The Daphne Dollar General on Highway 98 has X’s on the ground 6 feet apart in the checkout line, so shoppers don’t get too close.

