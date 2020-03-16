Planet Fitness offers free in-home workouts during coronavirus crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Want to keep getting your workout in, without getting in trouble with coronavirus? Planet Fitness announced Monday that it will be offering free in-home workouts for those who don’t want to risk germs at the gym.

In an email to members, Planet Fitness wrote, “with news changing daily, we’re committed to continuing to provide you with healthy and safe alternatives to keep moving. We know the best way to stay healthy is to stay active, especially now. Exercise can reduce stress, help you stay healthy, and keep you feeling great. So, we’re offering FREE in-home workouts, live-streamed daily, for all Planet Fitness members and non-members alike. Workouts will be led by our trainers and surprise celebrity guests. If you miss the live class, you can come back and watch it later. “

You can watch the workouts and take part LIVE each day on the Planet Fitness Facebook page.

