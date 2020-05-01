Health Department shuts down Baldwin County pizza place during Safer at Home order

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (12:25)– Trattoria’s Pizza was shut down by the health department in Baldwin County Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY — Friday is the first full day of Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home order and some retail shops on the Eastern Shore are open for the first time in a month.

According to the order, restaurants are supposed to remain closed to dine-in customers. Trattoria’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Spanish Fort is challenging the order and opened their doors for folks to enjoy pizza for lunch.

Rules are posted on the front door:

  • Customers wait 6 feet apart.
  • The dining areas have 50% capacity

