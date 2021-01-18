Pharmacies, urgent cares begin giving COVID-19 vaccine to 75 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People 75 years of age and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

To make finding vaccine distribution sites easier, the Alabama Department of Public Health has released a map with locations, other than hospitals, selected to get the doses of the vaccine.

“Everybody wants it, everybody is calling. The response has been great,” said Joshunda Carson, a family nurse practitioner with Mainstreet Family Care.

Many locations listed on the map say they are swamped getting calls from people wanting to get vaccinated.

“It fills up very very fast,” said Carson.

The ADPH says the demand for the vaccine is exceeding the supply. The map lists all of the sites for the entire state of Alabama that have a supply, ADPH says the supply is limited.

In Mobile County, there are six sites that have a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. One, being Mainstreet Family Care on Grelot Road in Mobile.

They have been giving out the vaccine to eligible patients since December.

“We open our portals Monday-Friday at 6 a.m., and on weekends at 7 a.m. By the time we open up by 6:05 – we’re out,” said Carson.

Mainstreet Family Care is offering the vaccine at all of its locations in Alabama. You can register for the COVID-19 vaccine online.

Another location is at Three Notch Pharmacy in Tillman’s Corner. They say they were given 500 doses of the vaccine, and are giving out only 10 doses a day right now. Their first day giving out the vaccine was Monday, and all 10 were administered to patients. They also say they plan to give out more vaccine doses a day as the response has been great.

All locations in Mobile County: