Pharaohs Mystic Society cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parade and ball

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Pharaohs Mystic Society has announced they have canceled their 2021 Mardi Gras parade and ball.

This is the latest mystic society to announce they would be canceling their parade and ball due to coronavirus concerns. The society wrote in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, “It is our absolute top priority the safety and well being of our membership as well as the safety and well being of the thousands of revelers who attend our annual parade and ball.”

They say plans are already underway for the 2021/22 Mardi Gras season

