Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available at MCHD Alabama Cruise Terminal March 30

Release from the Mobile County Health Department

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) will introduce a second mRNA

vaccine in the battle against the novel pandemic at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 30.

This will mark the first time that Pfizer will be provided to clients. Previously, MCHD only had access to the Moderna vaccine.

“MCHD is excited to announce that we have an additional supply of COVID-19 vaccine to assist in

combating the virus and increase immunity in our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Woods-Crawford, the Executive Director of Prevention & Wellness at MCHD. “This is a great opportunity to provide more vaccine coverage in our community.”

MCHD could not previously offer the Pfizer vaccine because it required a freezer that could obtain a minus 80-degree temperature. One was ordered months ago, but it had to be built to order by the Environmental Equipment company in Cincinnati, Ohio. The “So-Low Ultra-Low Freezer” was delivered earlier this month. A device to track the temperature had to be installed, to ensure that it could safely store the Pfizer vaccine. Once it was certified, the mRNA vaccine was shipped to MCHD.

The initial opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street in Mobile). Other first-dose clinics this week with Pfizer are set for the Cruise Terminal on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MCHD would like to emphasize that the clinics on Wednesday and Thursday are set to extend to 8 p.m. These are intended to help those individuals eligible under Phase 1c that work during the day and cannot make it prior to 5 p.m. All first-dose events at the Cruise Terminal are first-come, first-served. For additional information, visit www.MCHDcares.com.