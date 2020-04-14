Peyton Manning, wife donate 600 meals to staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peyton and Ashley Manning donated hundreds of meals to feed health care workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
The 600 meals, catered by Loveless Cafe, were delivered to the staff Monday night, according to TriStar Summit.
In a Facebook post, TriStar Summit thanked the legendary University of Tennessee football player and his wife “for providing a delicious dinner to our staff.”
