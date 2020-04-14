Peyton Manning, wife donate 600 meals to staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center

Coronavirus

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peyton and Ashley Manning donated hundreds of meals to feed health care workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The 600 meals, catered by Loveless Cafe, were delivered to the staff Monday night, according to TriStar Summit.

In a Facebook post, TriStar Summit thanked the legendary University of Tennessee football player and his wife “for providing a delicious dinner to our staff.”

  • Peyton Manning Loveless delivery
    (Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)
  • Peyton Manning Loveless delivery
    (Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)
  • Peyton Manning Loveless delivery
    (Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)
  • Peyton Manning Loveless delivery
    (Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)
  • Peyton Manning Loveless delivery
    (Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)
  • Peyton Manning Loveless delivery
    (Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories