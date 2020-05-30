Person who attended Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day gathering tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

(CNN) — Health officials in Missouri say one of the partiers in the Lake of the Ozarks area on Memorial Day Weekend has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Camden County Health Department in Missouri reported the person visited the backwater jacks bar and grill in Osage Beach that Saturday.

That’s where viral video showed partiers crowded together in a pool.

According to officials — the Boon County resident felt ill on Sunday but was possibly infectious before then.

They say the patient did visit several bars on may 24th and 25th… along with a few other businesses.

Officials have not released the name of the patient.

