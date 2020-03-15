People most vulnerable to the coronavirus share stories using hashtag #HighRiskCovid19

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — People most vulnerable to COVID-19 are turning to social media to share their stories and spread awareness.

The hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has been trending throughout the weekend with the most popular posts being from people sharing their health struggles and how COVID-19 could impact their lives. Many of the posts are from young people with rare health conditions.

This is my brother-in-law, Josh. One of the side effects of the chemotherapy that saved his life included scarring of the lungs. I encourage you to think of him, those in your own families and others who are tweeting #HighRiskCovid19 when you say, “This virus doesn’t affect me.” pic.twitter.com/trYzpcGFic — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 15, 2020

I’m a Police Officer. I look fine and day to day have little issues but I suffer from #crohnsdisease. I take immunosuppressive meds to stop my own body fighting itself. I’ll keep doing my job as long as I can but I need people to #WashYourHands and be careful #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/aqN7NELe0q — Barry (@Trojandelta) March 15, 2020

#HighRiskCovid19 my 88 mother in a nursing home. I’m locked out, she’s locked in. Let me see her again please. #StayAtHome please! pic.twitter.com/zBZX6yRXzu — Susan (@Sclarke158) March 15, 2020

I have Grave's disease, fibro, cfs, and asthma. Just because YOU are healthy does not mean the rest of us are. Think about more than yourself. I am a single mom. I'd like to see my son graduate college. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/nQyjuyMZI3 — 🦄Courtney Lynn🐧 (@CourtneyLyn4128) March 15, 2020

Other users on social media are spreading a similar message using the hashtag #StayTheFHome. While many of the posts are from those with underlying health conditions, other popular posts show large gatherings and encourage others to make responsible decisions.

