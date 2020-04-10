Pensacola woman places food inside her Little Free Library cupboard

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- With millions of people out of work due to the Coronavirus crisis, families are starting to struggle. Andrea Walker lives on April Street and Leesway Blvd and has had The Little Free Library in front of her home since last September.

She says the other day one of her neighbors gave her the idea to put food in it, to help feed families during the crisis. The small cupboard is usually filled with books, and the concept is take a book and then bring a book. Walker says when it comes to feeding families in need, things are different.

“With the food, it would be a matter of take it if you need it and we will help you out,” Walker said. “We are not worried about who brings food back.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories