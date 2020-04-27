Pensacola residents plan to rally in support of reopening Escambia County beaches

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of Pensacola residents plan to rally outside of the Escambia County Commission Office building on Tuesday to show their support for reopening Escambia County beaches.

Alex Arduini and his wife, Dana, have organized the “Open Escambia County Beaches” rally planned for Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. As of Monday afternoon, about 130 people plan to attend, according to its Facebook event page.

The protest will be held in the courtyard of the commission’s office building at 221 Palafox Place.

There will also be a caravan that will circle the building for nearly two hours, according to Arduini.

Arduini said he feels the government has overreached by closing the beach due the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants it reopened.

“For us here in Escambia County, we can affect change that we want to see here at a local level,” he said. “And that change is the beach.”

The people at the rally plan to chant their wants: the beaches to be open without restrictions.

Neighboring Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties have voted to reopen their beaches start May 1, with hour limitations.

The commission with discuss reopening the beaches starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

News 5 will be there to bring you the latest developments.

