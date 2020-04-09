Pensacola Police say car burglaries on the rise

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Pensacola Police are urging people to lock their car doors after a string of burglaries across the city. Investigators say business closures could have something to do with the rise of burglaries. Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says since malls and shopping centers are closed, a lot of criminals are now going to neighborhoods to steal from unlocked cars.

“Most of these are juveniles,” Wood said. “We had five the night before last that were detained because of this.”

Wood says police have also been getting calls about suspicious people roaming the neighborhoods. He says just the other night, several kids were detained after breaking into some cars in the East Hill area.

“A lot of people unfortunately leave firearms in these cars,” Wood said. “They also leave keys in their cars. We now have juveniles that have stolen firearms and stolen cars and we’ve had issues with that.”

Wood says home burglaries are down because criminals know that people are home. He says the only place criminals are now finding unlocked cars, are outside people’s homes.

“Bad guys are still bad guys.” Wood said. “They are not going to go out and get a job because this virus has showed up, they are going to continue to be bad guys.”

Wood says police will be doing extra patrols throughout the city.

