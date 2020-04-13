Pensacola Police break-up large block party on Easter Sunday amid pandemic restrictions

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- A large block party at Attucks Court was broken up by Pensacola Police on Sunday. Police say it seemed to be an organized party that started around 5pm and took hours to breakup. A video of the party is making its rounds on Facebook. The link is below:

The video shows dozens of people gathered on front lawns at the apartment complex. The roughly half-hour stream concludes after Pensacola Police officers in protective masks ask people to return to their homes. Lucy Gardner lives in the complex. She says residents wanted to do something special for the kids.

“The kids had a good time,” Gardner said. “We were having a little barbecue and a little Easter egg hunt. We knew that we were breaking the rules but we are going to do better.”

A police spokesman says there were no citations nor arrests. The spokesman said they will continue to shut down large gatherings until the restrictions are lifted. Mary Dees says she hopes her neighbors can make better decisions in the future.

“Well I think it was kind of bad,” Dees said. “From my understanding they were trying to do something for the kids but the rule was broken.”