Pensacola Police adopt new face masks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In the Coronavirus crisis, Pensacola Police officers have a new look. The department posted a picture of an officer wearing a form-fitting face mask Saturday. The new cloth face coverings are in accordance with new CDC guidelines that recommend everyone wear masks in public to prevent the spread from Coronavirus.

According to the post: “We are still patrolling and we are still responding to calls for aid. These face coverings are just one of the small ways that we are modifying our operations to best protect our community.”