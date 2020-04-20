Pensacola nurse deploys to NYC amid COVID-19 pandemic

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Christine Stifflemire has been a nurse for six years, but has been in the medical field for 20 years. As it became clear how serious the situation was in New York City, Stifflemire knew she had to do something.

“I just really felt like I was supposed to be helping,” said Stifflemire. “On my Florida driver’s license I’ve always had that box checked that yes I would help in an emergency or a disaster and up until now I’ve never been able to.”

Stifflemire was able to get in contact with a company looking for nurses. It only took a few days to get her on a flight from Mobile Regional Airport to New York City. United Airlines flew her free of charge.

Stifflemire is working out of a hotel where 1,000 nurses are staying. She’s working 12 hours shifts focused on occupational health. Her role is to take care of medical staff who are on the front lines. Stifflemire is among a team of nurses caring for medical staff, assisting with everything from routine medical issues to COVID-19 testing for nurses who may have been exposed to the virus.

“We’re making sure that they’re tested and quarantined properly and cared for,” said Stifflemire. “We’re having to remind them to make sure that everyone is taking care of themselves as well as being able to take care of their patients. It takes all parts to make the machine run well and I’m here to do whatever it is they need me to do.”

Stifflemire wants everyone at home to know the situation in New York is as bad as it seems. “It’s definitely like a war zone here,” said Stifflemire. She wants to remind everyone to remain cautious daily and to do your part to slow the spread by washing your hands, social distancing, and avoid gathering with other people.

Stifflemire signed up for a three week deployment to New York City, but is considering extending her stay through mid-June to help in any way she can.















Christine Stifflemire shared these photos that show how empty New York City is amid the COVID-19 pandemic

