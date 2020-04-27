Pensacola mayor speaks about reopening plan

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson has put together a plan for reopening the city. In a press conference on Monday, he spoke about getting ready for phase one, which will start this Friday with the reopening of recreation facilities.

“We’ll be opening up tennis courts and restoring nets in the City of Pensacola,” Robinson said. “We will be putting basketball goals on our courts and having those back up. We will also be opening playgrounds and playground equipment.”

Robinson says depending on Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision, elective surgeries could be restored in the coming days.

“Our medical and dental people can come to work at this point,” Robinson said. “Expect those openings. There will be protocols that you will be required to work with.”

Robinson says when it comes to restaurants, the city is considering opening them for outdoor seating.

“We really highly encourage outdoor seating, outdoor opportunities for people to eat outside,” Robinson said.

Mayor Robinson says people will still need to follow CDC guidelines.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories