Pensacola mayor self-quarantining after son tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced Friday he is self-quarantining after his son tested positive for COVID-19.

Robinson said in a new release he has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting test results.

His son, Grover Robinson V, is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, Robinson said:

“I wanted you, the citizens of Pensacola, to hear this first from me rather than from another source or rumor.

Regardless of what happens, rest assured that you are in good hands with very capable employees here at the City of Pensacola. We have an incredible team of hardworking people working every day to serve our citizens.

I will continue to do everything I can to serve you while ensuring I am not putting anyone else at risk while I await the results of my test.

It is always my commitment to be as transparent as possible with those who have elected me to serve them, and these circumstances are no different. I will provide an update to the public once I have my test results, whether positive or negative.

I urge you all to continue to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Follow the directives you are receiving from health officials and Gov. DeSantis. The safety and the future of our city is dependent on all of us working together to stop this virus from spreading.”

Robinson said he will self-quarantine until he can confirm it is safe for him to be around others.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories