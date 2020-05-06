Pensacola mayor says restaurants can open up parking lots to outdoor seating

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola wants restaurant owners to do what they need to do to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said in a Facebook Live press conference Wednesday the city would be more lenient on parking requirements during May so restaurant owners can open up their parking lots to customer seating.

Robinson said this applies within the city limits of Pensacola.

City leaders are also working on a plan to shut down Palafox Street on the weekends so downtown business owners can set up tables and merchandise racks on the sidewalks.

This would allow patrons to walk and shop in the street. Robinson said downtown business owners will have to meet and work out the logistics, but he’s hopeful a decision will be made by next weekend.

