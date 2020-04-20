Pensacola mayor says city prepping for possible May 1 reopening

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson believes the city of Pensacola could start gradually reopening starting May 1.

Robinson made the statement at his weekly press conference on Monday.

Robinson noted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order ends May 1, so city government is already making strategic steps to determine what life after May 1 looks like.

Robinson said after May 1, residents could see businesses start to reopen, like restaurants, but not nearly to the capacity as seen before the pandemic — at least not at first.

He said businesses will be opening in stages, which will be determined by the city.

“You are going to see some opening,” Robinson said. “Don’t expect your life to be back to where it was at the 1st of March on the first of May.”

Robinson said with reopening certain businesses, it will be important to monitor the situation to see if it has any negative effects on slowing COVID-19 spread.

The idea is the city would have a “Green, Yellow, Red” system, Robinson said. Green would mean all businesses are open; yellow would mean the city is still slowly opening businesses; and red would mean the city was seeing negative results attributed to reopenings, and it would have to restrict businesses once again.

Robinson said he doesn’t want to have to reimplement restrictions, so that’s why a gradual reopening is important.

“Even with our opening up, I want you to see that there will things that will be different,” he said. “It’s not how it was on March 1. That doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to operate, be open and be more back to normal … we ask for your patience, your cooperation and working with us to get there. It’s our goal to get as many people back to work as possible but do it in a way that continues to protect the safety of our community.”

