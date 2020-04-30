Pensacola mayor says city adjusts reopen plan to mirror state, encourages wearing masks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson in a Facebook Live on Thursday encouraged the public to wear a mask in public as Pensacola and the state begins to reopen.

Robinson held the Facebook Live to let the public know the City of Pensacola had adjusted its reopening plan to mirror Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan.

Starting Monday, restaurants can open for a maximum indoor capacity at 25%. The plan also allows for outdoor seating with tables spread to 6-feet apart.

Retail stores will also be allowed to reopen, with a 25% maximum capacity.

Robinson said the city would be working with some of the downtown Pensacola businesses on outdoor retail as well.

The City of Pensacola plans to reopen tennis courts, basketball courts and playgrounds on Friday. Robinson warns that these facilities will be monitored to ensure people maintain social distancing and groups of fewer than 10.

Robinson said wearing masks in public is encouraged because it helps prevent community spread of COVID-19.

“If you comply (with social distancing guidelines) and do things responsibility, we can open up things faster,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the city will follow the governor’s orders regarding hair and nail salons, but the city will advocate on behalf of those industries reopening.

