Pensacola mayor joins state leaders in asking everyone to wear masks in public

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson is joining the Florida Department of Health and state surgeon general in recommending everyone in public wear a mask if it’s impossible to stay at least six feet away from others.

This comes after a week of record-breaking positive cases in the state of Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending those visiting the beaches should have a face covering. So far in 2020, there have been nine days of record-breaking numbers of vehicles entering Pensacola Beach. Six of the nine days have been in the month of June after beaches reopened because of COVID-19. This past Saturday nearly 22,000 cars passed through the Bob Sikes Toll Booth, which is the highest single-day number since the car counter was installed in 2016.

Mayor Robinson said he’s noticed fewer people lately following the CDC guidelines regarding face masks.

“Right now, we’re going to ask everyone to wear a mask,” Robinson said. “The Florida Dept of Health has done that. We’re asking you to do it. We did this. We were doing this in May. It’s not like it’s a foreign thing. We just got comfortable and started taking them off. At this point, I want everybody out there in the city of Pensacola to think back to May when we had this and we were dealing with the mask… wear the mask. The mask is essential right now.”

Some cities like Miami and Tampa have made wearing masks a requirement but there are none so far in Northwest Florida.

