Pensacola mayor extends COVID-19 containment measures for two more weeks

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Mayor of Pensacola Grover Robinson held a press conference on Friday where he said he’s extending the COVI-19 containment measures for another two weeks.

Robinson says the worst case scenario might be reached within the next 15 days. The mayor is still asking people to follow CDC guidelines. He’s also asking at risk people to stay inside.

Dan Flynn with the Pensacola International Airport says only federal officials can shut the airport down. He says people coming from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington and California are expected to self quarantine for two weeks.

“Right now at Pensacola, we do not have any direct flights to any of the focused locations,” Flynn said. “So the department of health does not have ayone screening people at this time.”

The mayor also addressed reopening beaches, he says that health officials have advised him that now is not the right time.

