Pensacola Mayor: City pools will reopen Memorial Day, youth baseball to start May 30

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — More recreational activities will soon resume in Pensacola as the state moves fully into Phase I of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 reopening plan.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday morning during his weekly press conference that city pools will reopen May 25 and youth baseball in Pensacola will resume May 30. 

Pools will reopen with safety protocols in place.

“We will be following CDC guidelines with reopening, with enhanced cleaning protocols and increased cleaning frequencies, staff training and social distancing in place,” Robinson said. “We plan to reopen at a maximum of 50 people to start in order to ensure social distancing is practiced.”

Pool furniture will also be arraigned at six feet apart and signs have been ordered to enforce social distancing and encourage hand washing. 

The city also plans to reopen community on June 15. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories