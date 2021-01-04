Pensacola mayor back to work after getting COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced during his weekly news conference Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 23.

Robinson said his son came home for the holidays from law school and didn’t know he had COVID-19 for the second time. Robinson was then tested the Wednesday before Christmas and tested positive The mayor’s wife also tested positive.

In April, Robinson’s son tested positive causing the mayor to self-isolate but that time Robinson’s test came back negative.

Robinson said he didn’t have any major symptoms like many others have when they get the virus.

Escambia County has seen a steady increase in new cases and hospitalizations since before Thanksgiving.

There are now 248 patients with COVID-19 in Pensacola’s three hospitals which is a new record since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The positivity rate in the county is at 17.8 percent.

