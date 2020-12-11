Pensacola mask mandate extended but governor’s order prevents enforcement

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city council voted 7-0 Thursday night to extend a mask mandate that’s been in effect since June inside city businesses.

Governor Ron Desantis in September signed an executive order that states individuals across Florida cannot be penalized for not wearing a mask even in a city or county with a mandate in place.

Councilwoman Sherri Myers asked Mayor Grover Robinson at the meeting if the mandate is being enforced. He said they are enforcing it the best they can mostly with businesses and employees because the governor’s executive order only applies to individuals.

“We have written the governor and asked about that executive order and being able to allow local governments to be able to institute their own if they feel the need but at this particular time that’s all we can enforce,” Mayor Robinson said.

The mandate will remain in effect through February 25th.

