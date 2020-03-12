Pensacola Habitat for Humanity limiting volunteers, person-to-person contact due to covid-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is limiting volunteer crews for its work sites to 15. That’s just one of the precautions they are taking to fight the spread of the covid-19 strain of the coronavirus. It’s also asking homeowners to use a drop box to make payments rather than delivering them by hand-to-hand contact. ” We are encouraging anyone who is experiencing any symptoms to stay home. Please be considerate of your own health, as well as the health of others,” Habitat said in a statement, which you can read in full below.

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s COVID-19 Unedited Statement:

The health and safety of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s homebuyers, homeowners, volunteers and staff are our top priority. We are working with our local heath department and continue to monitor the COVID-19 virus closely.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, we are taking extra measures at our office, worksite, and Restore to make sure that commonly used items and areas are clean and sanitized. We are encouraging anyone who is experiencing any symptoms to stay home. Please be considerate of your own health, as well as the health of others.

At this time, we are limiting our worksites to 15 volunteers per worksite and encouraging all volunteers, homebuyers, and staff to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms. For volunteers that are planning to volunteer at the office or ReStore we ask that you please contact our offices at 850-434-5456 before arriving for more information.

We are asking our homeowners and homebuyers in the program to please utilize our drop box for mortgage payments and program payments until further notice. There will be plenty of opportunities to complete the required sweat equity hours for our program. If you are feeling unwell and need to reschedule classes, appointments or sweat equity opportunities please contact us at 850-434-5456.

We are still anticipating that the Pensacola Food Truck Festival will be on April 3 and April 4 as planned. We are working with the local health department to ensure that it will be a safe and fun event for our attendees, vendors, and staff. Please continue to monitor our social media sites for more information as we get closer to the event.

LATEST HEADLINES: