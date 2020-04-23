Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board working with businesses to navigate new normal

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board is helping businesses navigate the new normal amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Executive Director Lissa Dees says one of the biggest challenges for the board is helping the business owners market their businesses and letting the public know they’re still here.

“Downtown is still there,” Dees said. “We are going to come back and be stronger, bigger, better than ever.”

Restaurants in downtown are takeout only and bars have closed. Dees says now is the best time to shop local. Dees says the board is promoting all the businesses that are still open on their social media pages.

“We are promoting curbside pickups so you don’t have to get out of your car,” Dees said.

Dees says part of her job will be helping the business owners when the restrictions are lifted. There will be new guidelines to adjust to, and some businesses have expressed concerns.

“You know the most recent concern is for restaurants to open back up at limited capacity,” Dees said. Financially, restaurants are struggling to stay above water with curbside pickup and delivery.”

